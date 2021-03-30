COVID-19: JK govt classifies Lakhanpur containment zone, area on either sides of Jawahar Tunnel as Red Zones

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday classified Lakhanpur containment zone and Jawahar Tunnel area on either side as Red zones while Srinagar district as Orange zone and rest of the district of the UT as Green zones in view of Covid-19.

In an order, a copy of which lies with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said that in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 district in Jammu and Kashmir have been classified into Red, Orange and Green zones.

Th order states that a detailed review of the current COVID situation in Jammu and

Kashmir was conducted with the Financial Commissioner, Health, Divisional

Commissioner, Jammu/Kashmir and other officers for an overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, the trend in new cases particularly the recent spike in new cases and the risk perception of the Health department vis-a-vis each district and the

need to control further spread of COVID-19.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 24 of the

Disaster Management Act, 2005, the State Executive Committee hereby orders

that the classification of districts into Red, Orange and Green categories for Jammu and Kashmir will be as under,” the order states.

The order states that Lakhanpur containment zone on the NH-44 with a buffer of 500 meters radius and Jawahar tunnel area on either sides has been classified as Red zone while all districts of Kashmir except Srinagar and all districts of Jammu province have been classified as Green Zones.

As per the order Srinagar has been classified as Orange zone in view of the spread of Covid-19z

“This categorization of districts into Red, Orange and Green Zones/Districts will

be followed for the purposes of implementation of permitted activities in the

respective districts, as per a separate order, to be issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC),” the order reads—(KNO

