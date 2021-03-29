4 deaths from Covid, 309 new cases

Srinagar: A resident of Srinagar, two of Jammu, and one resident of Poonch were the four Covid-19 related casualties reported in J&K on Sunday. During the same period, 309 new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Union Territory.

The official Covid bulletin said that the fresh cases include 246 from Kashmir and 63 from Jammu division.

It said that 117 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 21 from Jammu Division and 96 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 2,001 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 123 new cases and currently has 873 active cases, with 63 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 46 new cases and currently has 254 active cases, with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 22 new cases and currently has 147 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 12 new cases and currently has 61 active cases, with 5 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 27 new cases and currently has 59 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 7 new cases, has 19 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 2 new cases and has 21 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 3 new cases and has 12 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 3 new cases and has 17 active cases with 1 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new cases and currently has 25 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 49 new cases, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 5, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 2, Ramban 5 and Reasi 0.

