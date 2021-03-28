Cop shot dead by his colleague in Udhampur

Jammu;A cop was shot dead by his colleague during duty hours in Jakhani Naka area of Udhampur district on Sunday, official said here.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a selection grade constable was injured after he was shot at by his colleague, a special police officer (SPO) during duty hours in Jakhani Naka.

He said that the injured cop was shifted to hospital in the vicinity and was later referred to an army hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The official said that investigation into the matter has been initiated—

