210 daily Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: A resident of Srinagar died of Covid-19 on Friday with fresh positive cases witnessing an uptick in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the official Covid bulletin, Jammu and Kashmir saw 210 Covid cases including 169 from Kashmir and 41 from Jammu division.

It said that 121 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 13 from Jammu Division and 108 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,681 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 98 new cases and currently has 767 active cases, with 77 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 33 new cases and currently has 201 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 12 new cases and currently has 122 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 51 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 2 new cases and currently has 27 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 9 new cases, has 21 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 3 new cases and has 20 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 2 new cases and has 15 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 4 new cases and has 18 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 27 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 30 new cases, Udhampur 4, Rajouri 2, Doda 0, Kathua 1, Kishtwar 0, Samba 1, Poonch 0, Ramban 3 and Reasi 0.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print