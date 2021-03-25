FOB Rajouri organises webinar on Tuberculosis

RAJOURI: To mark the observance of “World Tuberculosis Day”, the Field Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Rajouri today organised a webinar.

The Webinar focused on the National TB elimination programme, a Flagship programme of the Ministry of Health, Government of India which is meant to detect, treat and rehabilitate TB patients and to prevent the transmission of infection of Tuberculosis in the country.

In her introductory address, Neha Jalali, Deputy Director, Press Information Bureau, Jammu and Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, J&K and Ladakh UTs said the aim and objective of conducting such webinars is to spread awareness among the masses and to contain the spread of Tuberculosis. She also extended gratitude to the district administration, Health department, ICDS department for extending their cooperation and support in conducting the Webinar. She strongly advocated that the participants and organisers should shoulder their responsibilities to spread the awareness of Tuberculosis, its symptoms, precautions and Treatment.

Dr. Parveen Yograj, District Immunisation Officer, Rajouri, who acted as resource person, delivered the keynote address and gave an overview of Tuberculosis, efforts of the Health department in containing its spread. He provided detailed information of various programmes launched by the Government of India to eliminate Tuberculosis in the Country. He also underlined the need and importance of such webinars to create a feeling of safety among the masses. He informed that Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has set 2025 as the target year for the elimination of Tuberculosis in the Country.

District Tuberculosis Officer, Dr. Mohmad Anwar, while interacting with the audience, gave a detailed overview of Tuberculosis and the efforts being taken by the Health department in tackling Tuberculosis and its various challenges.

Community Health Officer, Rajouri, Farooq Mir, in his address spoke on the Role of Health and ICDS departments with special emphasis on ASHAs and Anganwadi workers. He also spoke on this year’s World Tuberculosis Day Slogan “Clock is Ticking”. He held a detailed address on resemblance of the historic day of 24th March, 1882 and observance of “World Tuberculosis Day”. He was of the view that to raise awareness about the devastating Health, social and economic consequences of Tuberculosis should be the duty of every citizen of India.

Besides CDPOs and Doctors, Syed Adil Shamim Indrabi, Field Exhibition Officer; Muddasir Amin, Media & Communication Officer; Shahid Mohmad Lone, Field Publicity Officer; Rajesh Sharma, I/C Field Outreach Bureau, Doda and Vijay Mattoo, I/C Field Outreach Bureau, Kathua were also present.

District Administration, Chief Medical Officer, Programme Officer, ICDS, CDPOs of all blocks extended their coordination and support in making the event successful and result oriented.

Khursheed Yousuf, Field Publicity Officer, Udhampur presented the Vote of Thanks

The Webinar was moderated by Gurnam Singh, Incharge Field Outreach Bureau, Govt. of India, Rajouri.

