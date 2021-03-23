Farewell accorded to EOC staff

Srinagar: On the eve of superannuation of Noor Mohammed, Senior Lecturer, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sonawar, presently posted on special duty at J&K State Emergency Operation Centre, Hari Niwas, Gupkar Road Srinagar, a simple farewell function was organised by the Officers and Staff of SEOC at Hari Niwas on Tuesday.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was Er. Mohammed Ashraf Fazili, Former Chief Engineer & Past Chairman, Institution of Engineers (India) J&K State Centre, Srinagar. The function was presided over by Er. Aamir Ali, Director Disaster Management and Nodal Officer, JKSEOC. The staff present included Abdul Rashid, Altaf Hussain, Farooq Ahmad Koul, Niyaz Ahmad, Farooq Ahmad Katju, Mohammad Iqbal Wani, Abdul Majeed Mir, Feroz Ahmad, Mohmad Suhail, Bilquees Dar and Arshad Ahmad War.

Speaking on the occasion Aamir Ali highlighted the achievements of Noor Mohammad during his deployment at SEOC and said that he was a dedicated, hardworking and responsible officer, who always took his work seriously. Er. Fazili spoke about various aspects of disaster mitigation and how SEOC can be made more effective, in view of the vulnerability of J&K to various natural disasters. The staff presented a shawl and memento to Noor Mohammad.

