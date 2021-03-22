Covid cases continue to rise: 158 now in a day

131 of the new cases in Kashmir, Anantnag resident dies

Srinagar: A resident of Anantnag died of Covid while 158 new positive cases were reported on Sunday.

The official Covid bulletin said that the fresh cases include 131 from Kashmir and 27 from Jammu division.

It said that 58 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 11 from Jammu Division and 47 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1290 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 88 new cases and currently has 658 active cases, with 31 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 19 new cases and currently has 121 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 14 new cases and currently has 92 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 4 new cases and currently has 35 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new cases and currently has 18 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 3 new cases, has 18 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 12 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 1 new case and has 13 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 16 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 28 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 22 new cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 2, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 0, Samba 3, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

