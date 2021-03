Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 132 fresh covid-19 cases as nearly one thousand fresh infections were added to the surging tally in last one week alone.

Among the fresh cases which include 28 travelers, 104 were from Kashmir Valley and 28 from Jammu Division, taking the total case tally to 128679, 945 cases reported since March 15 last.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print