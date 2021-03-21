MeT issues weather warning for heavy snow, rain for 4 days

Suggests for suspending agriculture, horticulture activities

Srinagar: After predicting wet spell for four days starting Sunday, meteorological centre (MeT) Srinagar on Saturday issued “yellow and amber” warning indicating the possibility of heavy snow and rains across J&K with the main activity of precipitation expected on Monday and Tuesday.

The Met has predicted a four day wet spell across Jammu and Kashmir from March 21 to 24 saying that it will result into rainfall over the plains and snowfall over the higher reaches. On Saturday, it sounded an alert after observing the possible intensity and impact of precipitation which is likely to occur during the wet spell.

“The wet spell is likely to start around the afternoon of Sunday which will be increasing its intensity later on. After observing the probable impact of precipitation along with its severity, yellow and amber alert for upcoming wet spell has become unavoidable. Two back to back western disturbances are hitting J&K within a span of two days, making it quite clear that there will be heavy rainfall over the plains and moderate to heavy snowfall over the higher reaches of J&K,” Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director MeT told Kashmir Reader.

He said that during the four day wet spell, the major activity of precipitation is expected to be experienced on March 22 and 23.

For Sunday and Monday, the MeT has issued a “yellow warning” denoting the possible occurrence of isolated heavy rain along with thunder, lightning and gusty winds at certain places. On Tuesday, it issued an “amber warning” signifying the possible occurrence of heavy rain and snowfall in scattered places along with thunderstorms and lightning. For Wednesday, there hasn’t been any warning issued except the disruption of surface traffic on Jammu-Srinagar and Leh to Srinagar National highway due to the occurrence of landslides triggered by the rains.

Given the expected severity of the wet spell, the MeT addressed a letter to Divisional Commissioners of Srinagar, Jammu and Ladakh on Saturday informing them about the prediction of inclement weather along with its probable impact on ground.

“Under the influence of these weather systems, widespread moderate rain and snow is expected in Jammu, Kashmir and light rain along with snow at few places of Ladakh region on 21st of March. Possibility of thunder and lightning with hail and gusty winds(30-40 KMPH) at isolated places of Jammu division,” said the letter undersigned by Ahmad.

Another western disturbance, it added, was most likely to hit J&K and its adjoining areas from March 22 afternoon with its peak intensity on the night of March 22 till 23 followed by the gradual decrease thereafter.

“The system is most likely to cause heavy snowfall and rainfall mainly in upper reaches of Kashmir (Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla, Bandipora (Gurez and Tulail valley) and Kupwara (Karnah), Shopian, Qazigund-Banihal axis, Pirpanjal range of Jammu division, Drass (Gumri and Minamarg) and Zanskar subdivision of Ladakh,” it said.

Due to this, the letter said, there can be the temporary disruption of surface traffic mainly on the Jammu to Srinagar highway, Srinagar to Leh National Highway, Mughal road and other major roads. The precipitation, as per the letter, could result in landslides and shooting stones at vulnerable places of the Jammu-Srinagar and Leh National highway. In addition to this, due to the wet spell, there was also the threat of temporary water logging in low lying areas of J&K.

It also advised farmers to “Suspend and avoid agricultural and horticultural operations. Drain out excess water in the lands. Dip in day temperature also expected”.

Meanwhile, the traffic on Srinagar to Jammu National Highway will ply from Srinagar towards Jammu today. The traffic police said that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles(LMV’s) shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu on Sunday while adding that the Traffic Control Unit(TCU) Srinagar shall communicate with Traffic Control Unit(TCU) Ramban before releasing the traffic.

For Light Motor Vehicles(LMV’s), the department said that the vehicles shall be allowed from Zig(Qazigund) between 7 AM in the morning till 12 PM towards Jammu as no vehicle shall be allowed before and after this time-slot.

For High Motor Vehicles(HMV’s), “Only stranded vehicles between Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal shall be allowed towards Jammu”, they added.

