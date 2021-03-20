IKS starts field visits for Anthropology students

Srinagar: Institute of Kashmir Studies at the University of Kashmir has started field visits for its Anthropology students.

The field visits, which were flagged off by Director IKS and Dean School of Social Sciences Prof M Y Ganai, are part of the students’ coursework.

“As part of the field visits, the students accompanied by faculty members will be making visits to various sites of cultural, religious and archeological significance across the Kashmir Valley. In particular, the field visits will introduce the students to the rich heritage and cultural diversity in Kashmir, and enable them to practice skills imbibed during classroom study,” Prof Ganai said.

Pertinently, the MA programme in Anthropology was among new courses started in the University in 2020.

—

