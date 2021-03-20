6-year-old administered ‘expired’ injection at Shopian hospital

Shopian: A six-year-old girl is battling for her life at the district hospital Shopian after eight to ten doses of expired Monocef injections were injected to her for four consecutive days, her family said.

Muhammad Iqbal Khatrai, father of the young girl told Kashmir Reader that expired injections of Monocef for four days were injected to her daughter in presence of doctors at the hospital. He said that the injections have been supplied by the hospital from its supply.

“She was admitted at the hospital for the treatment of Pneumonia,” he said.

Khatrai found the expired injection after her daughter had shown no signs of recovery. He said that he accidentally spotted the label of the injections showing they expired on October last year.

“My daughter is unconscious and battling for life due to these injections which had turned into poison,” he added.

“This has occurred due to the sheer negligence of the hospital staff. The hospital showed the cold response on being informed about it.”

“We still have some injections of that supply which was given to my daughter,” he said.

Medical superintendent district hospital Shopian Dr Muhammad Ismail denied the allegations. However, he said that an incharge nurse has been suspended for keeping the expired injection in the hospital stock.

“Ten doses to a six year old girl is a big statement. How could she survive after giving 10 doses of that monocef. Availability of expired injection is our concern but it was not given to patient. We have set an inquiry committee to find out how this expired injection went out. It has not expired six months ago but only beginning of this month,” he said.

Dr Ismail said that patient is stable and has been discharged from the hospital.

Family of girl told Kashmir Reader that deputy commissioner Shopian also visited the hospital and assured them of strict action against the persons involved.

