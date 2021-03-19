Day after agreement on rates, only a few mutton shops open

Srinagar: A day after rates of mutton were officially fixed by the authorities in agreement with dealers, only a few mutton shops were seen open in the markets of Srinagar on Thursday.

Dealers say there is shortage of mutton in the valley, and it will take a few days to make up supplies.

General Secretary, All Kashmir Wholesale Mutton Dealers Association, Mehraj-ud-din Ganai told Kashmir Reader that for the last four months there is no supply of mutton in the valley due to the strike by mutton dealers.

“Now the strike has ended and we have started communicating with outside dealers. It will take two to four days for fully restoring mutton supply in the valley, although today some shops were open as they har some stock,” Ganai said.

He added that on Thursday mutton dealers had been requested to open shops and not sell meat from their houses.

The government on Thursday had asked retail mutton dealers in Kashmir Valley to strictly adhere to the newly fixed rates and warned them of strict action including lodging of FIR and sealing of shops for any violations such as less weight and poor quality, etc.

As per an order issued by Director Food Civil Supplies and CA Department, Bashir Ahmad Khan, the newly fixed rates per kilogram of dressed mutton—535 without offal and Rs 490 with 100g offal—were issued following representation by wholesale and retail mutton dealers and in view of reports submitted by two official teams.

Khan said the issue of revision of mutton rates was discussed by the Chairman (Rate Fixation Committee) i.e. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir with other members and stakeholders on 27 February 2021 but remained inconclusive.

“The issue was discussed by the Chairman with stakeholders again on 17 March 2021 and in view of separate affidavits furnished by wholesale/retail mutton dealers to abide by the Government instructions/rate list, the new rate was decided and accordingly notified today,” read his order.

The Director said that all the wholesale mutton dealers who are importing livestock from outside were directed to complete the formalities regarding their wholesale mutton licenses within 15 days, “failing which action in view of SRO 176 dated 29-06-2009 shall be invoked and livestock imported illegally shall be confiscated and auctioned.”

Besides, he said, the retail mutton dealers were directed to display the rate lists in their shops and strictly adhere to the rate list issued by the government.

