Covid re-surge: 140 new cases in a day, Srinagar resident dies

Srinagar: A resident of Srinagar died of Covid while 140 new positive cases were reported on Thursday.

The official Covid bulletin said that the fresh cases include 115 from Kashmir and 25 from Jammu division.

It also said that 74 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 16 from Jammu Division and 58 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1073 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 75 new cases and currently has 536 active cases, with 30 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 17 new cases and currently has 102 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 6 new cases and currently has 59 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 2 new cases and currently has 30 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 1 new case and currently has 19 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 6 new cases, has 21 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new cases and has 11 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported zero new cases and has 14 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 2 new case and has 15 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 5 new cases and currently has 22 active cases with 1 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 20 new cases, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 0, Doda 1, Kathua 2, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

