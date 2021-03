Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday carried out a raid in Sheikh-Ul-Alam Complex in Rajbagh area of Srinagar.

Sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the ACB conducted raid in Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board office located at Sheikh-Ul-Alam Complex in Rajbagh

Raids were going on when this report was being filed—.

