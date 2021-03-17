Bank heist on Srinagar outskirts, 2.42 lakh stolen from Grameen Bank

Srinagar: Three masked men on Tuesday afternoon robbed a bank in Mujgund area on the outskirts of Srinagar and decamped with cash of around 2.42 lakh.

Sources said that three masked men broke into the Grameen Bank Mujgund branch and looted cash amount of Rs 242000 from the bank.

They said that as soon as the incident was reported to police, a police team from Parimpora police station reached the spot to ascertain the facts.

Meanwhile, a bank official said that at around 12: 55 pm a blast like sound was first heard when the robbers entered the bank and one of the men straight away went to the manager’s cabin and asked for the cash.

She said that the manager told them that they don’t keep cash there and they went to the cashier and another manger’s counter from where they looted the cash.

The official said that they accordingly informed the police after the masked men looted cash from the bank. “All three were young and were carrying guns and one of them snatched our phones so that we may not call anybody for help. After looting cash, they left the bank,” she said.

She said that around 2.42 lakhs

were looted from the bank. “Police have now recorded everyone’s statement and the matter is now in their hands,” she said.

The official also said that the bank doesn’t have any security guard and there is no CCTV camera installed in the bank as well. KNO

