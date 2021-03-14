3 Covid deaths, 99 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Three residents of Srinagar, Pulwama and Samba died of Covid-19 while 99 new positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.

The official Covid bulletin said that the fresh cases include 75 from Kashmir and 24 from Jammu division.

It also said that 102 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 11 from Jammu Division and 91 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 881 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 42 new cases and currently has 403 active cases, with 49 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 12 new cases and currently has 93 active cases, with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 6 new cases and currently has 54 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 2 new cases and currently has 24 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new cases and currently has 11 active cases, with 6 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 4 new cases, has 28 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 2 new cases and has 14 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 2 new cases and has 17 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 2 new cases and has 15 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 3 new cases and currently has 20 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 14 new cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 0, Samba 2, Poonch 1, Ramban 0 and Reasi 6.

