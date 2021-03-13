Mithali Raj becomes first Indian female cricketer to score 10,000 international runs

LUCKNOW: Veteran batter Mithali Raj on Friday became the first Indian female cricketer and second internationally to complete 10,000 runs across all formats.

The 38-year-old Mithali, who leads the Indian ODI team, joins England’s Charlotte Edwards in the elite club. Mithali achieved the feat with a boundary off Anne Bosch in the 28th over of India’s innings during the third ODI against South Africa here.

“What a champion cricketer! First Indian woman batter to score 10K international runs. Take a bow, @M_Raj03,” the BCCI tweeted.

But after reaching the milestone, Mithali departed in the next ball, flicking a Bosch delivery straight to Mignon du Preez at midwicket.

She made 36 runs off 50 balls and hit five boundaries in the process. Mithali has amassed 663 runs in 10 Test matches with a best score of 214, while she has 6938 and 2364 runs from 212 ODIs and 89 T20 Internationals respectively. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar Mithali Raj on accumulating 10,000 runs in international cricket. “Heartiest congratulations Mithali on completing 10,000 runs in International Cricket. Terrific achievement… Keep going strong!” Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer also joined Tendulkar to wish Mithali on her achievement.

Taking to Twitter, Jaffer wrote, “Many congratulations on reaching 10,000 international runs @M_Raj03. Terrific achievement, a testament to your fitness, skill and dedication towards the game.”

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises also congratulated India’s ODI skipper. “Congratulations to @M_Raj03 for completing 10,000 runs in international women’s cricket. She is the first Indian to cross this milestone!” Mumbai Indians tweeted.

“Making us all proud since 1999! Mithali Raj becomes the first Indian woman batter to cross 10,000 runs in International Cricket,” Punjab Kings tweeted.

Rajasthan Royals posted a photo of Mithali and wrote: “This is a Mithali Raj appreciation tweet.”

Kolkata Knight Riders wrote: “ODI skipper @mithali breaches another landmark, becoming only the second player, after Charlotte Edwards, to amass 10000 runs in women’s cricket. What a champion! #Cricket #INDWvSAW.”

