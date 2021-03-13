2 Covid deaths: both Anantnag residents

Srinagar: Two residents of Anantnag died while 73 new positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the 24 hours up to Friday evening.

The official Covid bulletin said that the fresh cases include 59 from Kashmir and 14 from Jammu division.

It also said that 80 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 6 from Jammu Division and 74 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 887 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 34 new cases and currently has 411 active cases, with 47 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 10 new cases and currently has 92 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 5 new cases and currently has 53 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 2 new cases and currently has 30 active cases, with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 17 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 3 new cases, has 28 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 15 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 1 new case and has 19 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 15 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 17 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 9 new cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 1, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 3, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print