Bijbehara gunfight: One militant killed, operation on

Anantnag: A militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter that raged between government forces and militants in Kandipora village of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

A senior police officer told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that one unidentified militant has been killed so far while the operation is on in the area.

On Wednesday evening, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 03 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

He said that due to darkness, the operation was suspended on Wednesday evening and resumed on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the internet services have been snapped in whole Anantnag district—.

