Two rescue operations underway in search of missing persons in Doda accidents

Doda: A massive rescue operations is going on at two places in Doda district of Jammu region after two separate mishaps occurred in last three days while as officials stated that at least four persons are feared missing in two accidents.

Two vehicles including a truck and bus plunged into river Chenab in separate mishaps in last three days, adding that the massive rescue operations have been launched immediately, saying that three-four persons on board in these vehicles are feared missing.

Officials said that a truck moving towards Kishtwar plunged in Chenab three days ago, but no one came to know about this accident. “After family members of three persons travelling in the truck reported before Kishtwar police about missing of their believed, a search was launched and it came to fore that a truck met with an accident and had plunged in Chenab,” the officials said.

Officials added that in a bus accident that took place near Pul Doda on Tuesday morning, a bus driver is reportedly missing following which a rescue operation has been launched.

Additional SP Doda, Master Popsy said that nobody has been recovered yet but “we fear that three persons were there in the vehicle at the time of accident.”

“The back portion of the vehicle is now visible to some extend and we will expedite our rescue operation tomorrow,” he said. KNO

