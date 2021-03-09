HC asks for response within 2 weeks on Mehbooba’s passport

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Monday sought response from police and passport authorities on the plea filed by former chief minister of J&K Mehbooba Mufti, who has moved court to get her passport, saying it is being denied to her.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey while hearing the matter directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Regional Passport Office to respond to the plea within two weeks.

Mufti in her plea stated that the government authorities had left her with no option but to turn to court for redress of her grievances and for enforcement of her fundamental right.

The plea stated that the passport which was issued in favour of her was valid till 31st May, 2019, after which she applied before the Regional Passport Office, Srinagar, for it again.

“The application for the same came to be recorded on 11 December, 2020, while all the required procedures were completed timely,” the plea states.

The plea also states that after the completion of all the required formalities, the Regional Passport Officer sought police verification from the CID and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar.

“After more than one month, the petitioner submitted a representation to the SSP, Srinagar, asking him to submit her report to Regional Passport Office within the mandate of law, which requires police to carry out verification within 21 days,” the plea mentions.

Despite representations, Mufti says in her plea, the SSP, Srinagar, had still not forwarded the verification report for unknown reasons, causing a delay in issuance of her passport.

Mufti submitted that she has a right to hold a passport in terms of the mandate of Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

“The delay occasioned in issuing the passport and thereto putting a restraint on travelling abroad is not only illegal but defeats and violates the mandate of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution,” Mufti says in her plea.

She pleaded that the respondents be directed to issue her passport without any delay.

