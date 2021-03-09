Bus plunges into Chenab river in Doda, no loss of life reported

Doda: An empty bus plunged into Chenab river near Pul Doda in Doda district on Tuesday morning, officials said here.

Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the bus plying on Assar-Kishtwar road skidded off road and fell into deep gorge and got submerged in the Chenab river.

“So far we have information that one only driver was present in the bus who also jumped out of vehicle and is safe,” they said, adding that an operation is going on in the area to ensure that no more passenger was present in the vehicle.

SSP Traffic JS Johar said that no passenger was present in the vehicle and driver too jumped out of the vehicle—.

