Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir government has finalized honorarium for chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and members of the district development councils.

Official sources told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that each chairperson will get honorarium of Rs 35000 per month while vice-chairperson and member would respectively get Rs 25000 and Rs 15000

“The orders for the same are being issued,” they said—.

