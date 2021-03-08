BGSBU celebrates International Women’s Day

Rajouri: Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri celebrated International women day on March 8, 2021. Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor BGSBU in his message said that the purpose of celebrating this day is to promote peace with women’s rights. Prof. Akbar mentioned that the theme of this year’s international women day is “choose to challenge” which aims to celebrate women’s achievements. Prof. Akbar said that this day marks the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women in different fields of life. He said that identifying, celebrating and increasing visibility of women’s achievements can help forge gender equality. Highlighting the role of women during Covid-19 pandemic, Prof. Akbar paid rich tributes to the women who stand at the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, as health care workers, community organizers and as some of the most exemplary leaders in combating the pandemic. Congratulating the female employees and students of the University on the occasion of International women day, Prof. Akbar said that the University has taken the necessary measures to ensure gender equality and a congenial environment to the female folks. The Vice Chancellor said that the Baba Ghulam shah Badshah University is sincere about the safety and security of the women folk. On the occasion, various Departments of the University including Department of English, Department of Botany and Environmental sciences conducted online lectures on various themes to celebrate the achievements of women in different spheres of life.

