Skill development programme in medicinal plants commences at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir kick-started a 25-day skill development programme for the educated youth of the valley at the Faculty of Forestry, Benihama, Ganderbal.
The programme aimed at enhancing the skills of the educated youth in medicinal plant cultivation, harvesting and postharvest technology organised by SKUAST-K’s Division of Forest Products and Utilization, Faculty of Forestry under the sponsorship of the Agriculture Skill Council of India (ASCI).
The programme was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba. Prof TH Masoodi, Dean Faculty of Forestry was also present at the occasion.
Earlier, Prof SA Gangoo, Course Director and Head, Division of Forest Products and Utilization welcomed the guests and trainees and gave an outline of the importance of the program. Prof TH Masoodi gave an account of the potential of forest-based skilled courses in promoting entrepreneurship in J&K. Prof KN Qaiser, Head SAF in his speech gave emphasis on the potential of growing medicinal plants as a commercial enterprise. The inaugural session was conducted by Dr PA Sofi. Dr JA Mugloo presented the vote of thanks. Among others who attended the programme include Prof PA Khan, Prof MA Islam, Prof Anup Raj, Dr Akhlaq Amin Wani, Dr GM Bhat, Dr Shakir Parveiz Sultan (IIIM) and Dr Qazi Parveiz Hassan (IIIM), Dr Khurshid Ahmad, Dr Khurshid Ahmad (Vegetable Science), Dr Amerjeet Singh, Dr AR Malik, Dr Tahir Mushtaq besides other faculty members. The training will enable them to start their own small-scale farms and processing units and establish them as entrepreneurs.