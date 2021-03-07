No night-long congregational Shab-e-Meraj prayers at Hazratbal shrine: Shrine Management

Srinagar: There will be no night-long prayers on the eve of Shab-e-Meraj (March 11) at the revered shrine of Hazratbal, Srinagar, the Shrine Management officials said Sunday.

They said that second round of deliberations took place on Saturday in which it was decided that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, it won’t be feasible to allow night-long prayers at the shrine on the eve of Shab-e-Meraj (Prophet Muhammad’s Journey towards skies). “There will be no Shab (night long prayers) at Hazratbal shrine on March 11.

However, holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) will be displayed after every prayer for the devotees on March 12 and 13 (Friday and Saturday). The holy relic will also be displayed to devotees on March 19 after every prayer,” senior administrator of the shrine Muhammad Shafi told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)

Officials said that Chief Executive Officer (Hazratbal shrine Management) Mufti Fareedudin had in an interview to a news channel clarified that there will be no night-long prayers at the shrine on Shab-e-Meraj eve but holy relic will be displayed for devotees after every prayer on March 12 and 13 and also on the Friday following Shab-e-Meraj i.e. March 19.

Pertinently, the Hazratbal shrine management body will also meet the district and divisional administration tomorrow and apprise it about the decision of not holding night-long prayers on Shab-e-Meraj eve—.

