Mayor reviews functioning of SMC wings

Sets fixed targets for effective service delivery

SRINAGAR: Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu Friday held a meeting with all the senior officers of the Corporation to review works pertaining to works division,planning, establishment, Drainage, Town planning, Street lights and other routine works.

Commissioner SMC MR Athar Amir Khan, FA/ CAO, S.E Drainage , Joint Commissioner Administration, Joint Commissioner Works, Joint Commissioner Planning, Deputy Director Planning, Secretary SMC and other officers were present in the meeting.

Mattu discussed various issues pertaining to upgrading and improvisation of work mechanism of internal administration, solid waste management, Drainage related projects, works under Capex and 14th FC its implementation and execution, Enforcement ,Beautification of city , seeking status of fountains and its operation and maintenance in the city etc.

At the outset of the meeting Mayor stressed the need to have the decentralization of 35 administrative wards to be expanded into 74 administrative wards in order to have effective monitoring and smooth flow of working at ward level and in this regard passed on directions to Commissioner SMC to have in place a detailed proposal with inclusion of smart ward offices.

This will not only enable the staff to deliver their duties in an effective way but also discharge their duties in a time bound manner.

While expressing concern over the improvisation and efficacy of employees in rendering better services to the people of Srinagar , Mattu also said that it is very imperative to form an executive committee which will take decisions regarding execution of developmental projects and for devising a strategy for internal staffing pattern, their proper hierarchy in each ward to overcome the shortage of staff and to further make a transparent transfer policy .

This shall help to have result oriented progress in the system said Mattu.

He stressed the need for implementation of Srinagar master plan recommendations for that matter said It is significantly important that the ward officers and building inspectors are well versed with the subject .

In this regard directions were passed to go for Capacity building programs , capsule courses of the ward officers and Building inspectors so that the building norms envisaged in the master plan are followed in letter and spirit.

He further emphasized that a tight vigil needs to be kept on the activity of structures falling in residential areas and in this regard concerned were directed not to let these structures come up or be converted into commercial ones.

Mattu further urged Commissioner SMC to look up for the solutions with adoption of technological innovations / interventions for curbing illegal constructions in the city.

While reviewing Drainage works , Mattu sought the status on working of Master Plan of Drainage networks of Srinagar city and also took review of various ongoing projects in place.

Mayor, besides taking review of Municipal Landfill Site Achan , passed on directions to the works/ solid waste management wings to prepare a detailed presentation for holistic development of Landfill site.

Mattu also reviewed the current status of streetlights and has further passed on directions to the concerned to go for allocation of three high mast lights in each electoral ward of Srinagar city.

