KPC organizes ‘Data Boot Camp’ for capacity building of local journalists

Srinagar: In its continuous efforts to enhance the skill sets of the working journalists, the Kashmir Press Club today organized a ‘Data Boot Camp’ for its members today.

The workshop was organized by the KPC in collaboration with Data Leads and Google News Initiative (India Training Network), in which around 40 journalists representing different organizations and newsrooms participated.

The ‘Data Boot Camp’ comprised of two sessions with data journalist Anuja Venkatachalam delivering a talk on ‘flourish’ and ‘Pinpoint’, two important tools to help better visualize the data stories and help in transcription of long audio/video interviews/files.

Venkatachalam acquainted journalists with the use of “Flourish’ app and how it can be used for better and aesthetic visualization of info graphics and other data.

Sanjit Oberoi, Data Trainer acquainted the journalists about the common mistakes in visualizing the data.

The participants of the workshop while thanking the organizers for this basic data workshop urged upon the organizers, particularly the Press Club to organize more such kind of workshops to help journalists and equip them with tools for fact checking.

“The data workshop helped in honing the skills which is very important for a journalist to operate in present day world. We need to have more such workshops which as it will add not only to the quality of reportage but also give new dimension to the journalism”, a senior journalist who attended the workshop said.

The Press Club management-President Shuja-ul-Haq and General Secretary Ishfaq Tantry, who were present during the workshop- while thanking the Data Leads particularly Syed Nazakat and Google News Initiative and the trainers for this wonderful workshop promised to organize more such events in future to help in capacity building of the club members and local media persons.

