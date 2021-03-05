Wet weather on weekend, ‘yellow’ warning for Sunday: MeT

Temperatures rise across Kashmir, 19.6 Celsius in Srinagar

Srinagar: After a brief wet-spell in the past week, the J&K meteorological (MeT) department on Thursday predicted another wet spell across Jammu and Kashmir this weekend for two days, on Saturday and Sunday.

It said that there could be rainfall in the plains and light snowfall in the higher reaches of J&K on these two days.

“The weather is expected to turn wet between 6th and 7th March. The precipitation is expected to begin on Saturday evening. This is likely to have an impact over the plains as well as upper reaches of J&K. While the plains are likely to receive rainfall, the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir will receive light to moderate snowfall in addition to the rainfall,” Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department in J&K, told Kashmir Reader.

He added that largely, the precipitation will have its peak intensity on 7th of March, Sunday, which will bring both snowfall over the upper reaches and rainfall over the plains of Kashmir valley. However, he said, the precipitation was expected to occur in a staggered manner, like the previous wet-spell in the past week.

The department has also issued “Yellow warning” for Sunday, underlining that there was possibility of “isolated heavy rain, snow, thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm which was expected to impact surface traffic on the Srinagar to Jammu National Highway due to the fallout of landslides and shooting stones.”

The weather is expected to improve on Monday, and will remain dry for the next few days across Kashmir valley, Mukhtar added.

As per weather officials, the minimum temperatures remained above sub-zero level and maximum temperatures rose considerably across Kashmir valley. Srinagar recorded a low of 3.9 degree Celsius, against 2.8 degree Celsius on the previous night. The maximum temperature was recorded at 19.6 degree Celsius, against 11.1 degree Celsius on the previous day.

Qazigund recorded 19.8 degree Celsius maximum temperature, against 17.6 degree Celsius on the earlier day, while the minimum temperature stood at 2.2 degree Celsius, up from 1.4 degree Celsius the earlier night. Its neighbouring Kokernag recorded 19.4 degree Celsius maximum temperature, as against 17.2 degree Celsius on the previous day, with minimum temperature standing at 3.4 degree Celsius, up from 2.5 degree Celsius a night before.

Gulmarg recorded 8.5 degree Celsius maximum temperature and 1.0 degree Celsius minimum temperature, up from against minus 2.4 degree Celsius on the previous night.

Pahalgam recorded 15.9 degree Celsius maximum temperature and minimum temperature of 2.1 degree Celsius, up from 0.5 degree Celsius the earlier night.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 20.3 degree Celsius maximum temperature and minimum temperature of 2.3 degree Celsius, higher than the previous night’s 0.2 degree Celsius.

There will be no traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Friday, the traffic department said, due to maintenance and repairing of the road.

