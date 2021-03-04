Landslides cleared by BRO, traffic restored on Uri road

Baramulla: After several villages were cut off when heavy landslides and shooting stones hits the Mohra Baz-post road in border town Uri on Monday evening, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Wednesday put their men and machinery on the job and cleared the road in quick time.
Officer in Command (OC) 53 RCC said that they put their men and machinery including heavy road clearance and earth cutting machinery into service and cleared the road, restoring traffic movement.
On Monday evening heavy landslides and shooting stones hit the the Mohra Baz-post road near Choolan village, due to which several villages including Zamboorpatan, Choolan, Ghati and others werr cut off from the Srinagar-Uri highway and from Tehsil headquarters Boniyar and Uri.
The local people of the area hailed the work ofthe BRO due to which traffic movement was restored. The people also appealed to the organisation to construct safety walls on both sides on the road so that landslides can be keot away.
Meanwhile, sources said that the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road was blocked on Wednesday near Lalpul area due to landslides and shooting stones. Officials of the BRO and other administrative officers reached the spot and clearance work was started.