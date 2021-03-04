Delimitation commission gets 1-year extension

Srinagar: The Central government has extended the term of delimitation commission by one year and excluded the north-eastern states from its mandate.

The Union Ministry of Law & Justice has issued a notification last night to extend the tenure of Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Desai, who is heading the panel, by one year.

The commission’s term was coming to end on March 5, 2021. Interestingly, the north-eastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland have been excluded from mandate of the Commission.

According to the notification, a copy of which is in possession of news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the Commission’s mandate would now only be to carry out the exercise in Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory.

