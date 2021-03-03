Patwari dies of cardiac aarrests in Shopian villages

Shopian: A Patwari was found dead in orchards of Aglar village on Tuesday afternoon. Officials say he died due to cardiac arrest.
The deceased was identified as Inam ul Haq, a resident of Balpora village and body was recovered at Aglar village in Pinjora area, in orchards.
Locals from the village said that the body was spotted by some locals who had gone there in their orchards. According to them, they later informed the other villagers and the body was taken by police and family members for medico-legal formalities to the district hospital where doctors declared he had died due to heart attack.
A senior police officer concerned told Kashmir Reader that there is no possibility of murder but the person as per preliminary information died due to cardiac arrest. “We are further investigating the matter,” he said.
Shopian: A Patwari was found dead in orchards of Aglar village on Tuesday afternoon. Officials say he died due to cardiac arrest.