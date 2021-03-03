Patwari caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Bemina by CBI

Srinagar: A Patwari was caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 13, 000 from a complainant by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Bemina area of Srinagar.

In a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), a spokesperson said that a case was registered against a Patwari on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs.35,000/- from the complainant for mutation of the land.

“It was further alleged that the bribe was negotiated to Rs.23,000, out of which an amount of Rs.10,000 was already paid,” he said.

As per the statement, CBI laid a trap and caught the Patwari red handed while demanding and accepting the remaining bribe amount of Rs.13,000.

“Searches were conducted at the residence of accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents. The arrested accused was produced before a competent court and remanded to 03-days police custody,” the statement reads.

