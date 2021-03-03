Gold prices fall Rs 208; silver up by Rs 602

New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 208 to Rs 44,768 per 10 gm in the national capital, in line with bleak trend in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 44,976 per 10 grams in the previous trading session.

Silver, on the other hand, rose by Rs 602 to Rs 68,194 per kg as compared with the previous close of Rs 67,592 per kg.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel, “Spot prices for 24 karat gold in Delhi fell by Rs 208 in line with decline in global gold prices and rupee appreciation.”

The rupee was trading around 45 paise stronger against the dollar during the day, he added.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,730 an ounce and silver was also marginally down at USD 26.68 an ounce.

