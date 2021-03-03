7 of family hospitalised after drinking tea

Shopian: Seven members of a family were hospitalised after they drank tea mixed with some poisonous substance at their home in Nagbal in Zawoora belt of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
According to locals, the family members fell unconsciousness after they had tea on Monday evening. The neighbours and relatives took them immediately to district hospital Shopian, from where, according to a doctor, they were sent to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.
The family members who were admitted in hospital included two minor children and a cousin. Locals said that one child had allegedly mixed some substance in the tea, which made the brew poisonous.
Dr Ismail, Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Shopian, told Kashmir Reader that the family had consumed some poisonous substance along with tea and they were given initial treatment at the hospital.
“We have sent them to SMHS Srinagar for advanced healthcare facilities. However, all of them are stable and well,” Dr Ismail said.