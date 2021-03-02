Poster released of Ayaan Khan’s debut movie

Srinagar:Misty Cine Films and T-Series yesterday released the first look poster of The Youngest Philanthropist and Upcoming Bollywood Star Ayaan Khan’s much awaited and anticipated Bollywood project Phir Aaoge .

Phir Aaoge is the much awaited romantic sad and action packed music video of the year starring and introducing Ayaan Khan.

In a joint statement by Misty Cine Films and Tseries said that it will be releasing on 14th March, Teaser will be out on 10th March and second look will be released on 8 March by Tseries and Misty Cine Films across its digital and social platforms

Ayaan Khan was the Chief Guest and brand ambassador on the occasion.

Phir Aaoge music is given by Ace Music Composer Ami Mishra and Penned by renowned Bollywood lyricist Kunaal Vermaa and is directed by ace director Ravikant Sharma Produced by Misty Cine Films and Record label is Tseries.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print