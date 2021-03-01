Jaish Militant associate arrested in Tral

Srinagar:Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a militant associate of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora.

In a statement ,the police said that upon information regarding presence of militants of outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad in village Larow Jagir Tral, Police along with 42 RR and 180 Bn CRPF carried out search in village Larow Jagir Tral.

During search one militant associate namely Muzamil Qadir Bhat resident of Larow Jagir Tral was arrested along with incriminating material of the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

The statement further stated that Upon on spot questioning one hand grenade was recovered from him which he has kept concealed in the compound of his home.

The arrested militant associate has been in touch with the militant commanders of Jaish in Tral and across the country.

Case FIR no.13/2021under relevant sections of law registered in Police Station Tral.Further investigation is going on, reads the statement.

