Bird flu found in poultry in Baramulla

Baramulla: After being found in several dead crows in Kashmir, the virus that causes avian influenza, or bir flu, has been confirmed among poultry in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official said on Saturday that a sample of poultry from Iqbal market Baramulla was found to be positive, following which the area within ten-kilometre radius has been declared as ‘Alert Zone’.

“Director Animal Husbandry Department Kashmir vide letter number DAIIK/Tech/A-59/18534-40 Dated: 24.02 2021 has intimated that a sample of poultry from lqbal Market, Old Town Baramula has been declared positive for Avian Influenza virus (HSN8) by the ICAR NISHAD and it has been recommended that surveillance of the affected areas be intensified besides declaring the epicenters as Alert Zones to check the spread of the Influenza,” reads an order issued by district magistrate Baramulla on Saturday.

“Now, therefore, in view of above, a radius of 10 KM from the Khan Chicken point Iqbal Market, Old Town Baramulla is hereby declared as ‘Alert Zones’. Accordingly, Animal Husbandry Department shall keep the aforementioned area/Market under surveillance and conduct random sampling within 10 KM of the said shop,” it further added.

“Further, the following measures are to be strictly adhered to, to avoid further spread of the disease. Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Baramulla, Wild Life Warden North and Divisional Forest Officer, Kamraj shall intensify surveillance within the Notified Zones and shall also conduct random sampling of organized Poultry Farms and backyard poultry units within Alert Zone, besides keeping a vigil on other birds, Bio-security has to be strengthened & disinfection in the entire area where the mortality in birds has been reported, to be carried out in collaboration with Forest Department, the dead birds (if any) should be disposed of by deep burial. For sample collection and testing, the birds may be sent to lab, dead bird(s) should not be kept in open without ensuring bio-safety and zoo-sanitary measures, surveillance of poultry may be also intensified in the area, to and fro movement of poultry/ poultry products and vehicles carrying the same to be stopped. No movement of poultry, eggs, dead carcasses, manure, used litter, arm machinery, equipment of any such material should be allowed to and from the alert zone, to prevent spread of disease to other Poultry birds & human beings,” the order reads.

So far, cases of avian Influenza have been reported among crows in eight districts of J&K and among domestic birds in two districts of J&K.

KNO

