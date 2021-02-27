Police arrest 2 LeT militant associates in Hajin

Baramulla: Bandipora police along with 13 RR of the army and 45 BN of the CRPF on Friday apprehended two militant associates of proscribed militant outfit LeT (Lashkar-e-Toiba) at Bonikhan Mohalla area of Hajin town and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession which included two live hand grenades and 8 live rounds of AK 47.
They have been identified as Gh Mohi-Ud-din Khan S/o Nazir Ahmad Khan R/o Paribal Hajin and Riyaz Ahmad Bhat S/o AB Ahad Bhat R/o Bonikhan Mohalla Hajin, a police statement said.
“On preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that the accused were associated with terror outfit LeT and were providing shelter, logistics and other material support to active militants of LeT in Sumbal and Hajin area.
“In this regard Case FIR No. 16/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in P/S Hajin and further investigation has been taken up,” the police statement said.
