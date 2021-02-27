Covid in J&K: One death, 85 fresh cases

Srinagar: One Covid related death was reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the 24 hours up to Friday evening. The official Covid bulletin said that 85 new positive cases were reported during this period, 16 from Jammu division and 69 from Kashmir division

It also said that 101 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 25 from Jammu Division and 76 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 803 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 47 new cases and currently has 344 active cases, with 43 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 8 new cases and currently has 79 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 1 new case and currently has 37 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 3 new cases and currently has 44 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 2 new cases and currently has 12 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 3 new cases, has 37 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 2 new cases and has 18 active cases, with 1 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 1 new case and has 15 active cases with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 15 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 18 active cases with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 12 new cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 1, Kishtwar 2 , Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

