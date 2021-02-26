Welcome development for all of us: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Former J&K chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the ceasefire along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan.
“This is really a welcome development for all of us and for the people living on the Line of Control as they always bear the brunt of ceasefire violations along the LoC,” she said.
She said that this was the need of the hour as both the countries have been facing challenges and dialogue is the only way forward.
“The situation in Kashmir and the long pending issue can only be solved through dialogue. We hope the ceasefire agreement between the two countries will be a success and the talk from DGMOs level will also reach to the political level,” she said.
She also hoped that cross-border trade between the two countries will also be resumed at the earliest.
KNS
Srinagar: Former J&K chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the ceasefire along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan.