‘No issue’ in land acquisition for airport upgrade, CISF battalion

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole on Wednesday chaired a separate meeting of officers to review upgradation of Srinagar Airport and land acquisition for the purpose.

The meeting was attended by Director Airport, Commandants of CISF and CRPF, besides Superintending Engineers of PWD and PHE.

The Deputy Commissioner Budgam attended the meeting via video conferencing.

The meeting discussed requirements and acquisition of land for upgradation of Airport. The Director Airport informed that Category 2nd upgradation has ILS requirement and is thus possible for this Airport while Category 3rd has huge infrastructural requirement.

On acquisition of land, DC Budgam said that the identified land can easily be acquired, as there is no issue of habitation.

While discussing the approach road, the SE PWD informed the chair about the three possible approach roads to the airport. The Div Com directed the concerned to get the approach road marked on Google map in coordination with Budgam authorities so that the same is finalised after proper deliberation.

The meeting also discussed acquiring two types of land for CISF, one for airport deployment and another for Battalion.

The Div Com directed the DC Budgam to expedite acquisition of land for airport deployment.

Information Department

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print