No death, but 74 new cases

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the 24 hours up to Wednesday evening. The official Covid bulletin said that 74 new positive cases were reported during this period, 20 from Jammu division and 54 from Kashmir division.

It said that 69 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 10 from Jammu Division and 59 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 771 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 19 new cases and currently has 318 active cases, with 43 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 14 new cases and currently has 72 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 3 new cases and currently has 44 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 4 new cases and currently has 44 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 2 new cases and currently has 9 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 9 new cases, has 40 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 16 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 1 new case and has 19 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 2 new cases and has 14 active cases with 1 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 22 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 7 new cases, Udhampur 11, Rajouri 0, Doda 1, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 1, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

