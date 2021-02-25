Indo-Pak agreement over ceasefire: Mehbooba says it’s a welcome development

Srinagar: The former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief, Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday termed the fresh agreement between Indian and Pakistan over ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) as big and welcome development.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Mehbooba said that dialogue is the only way forward to stop the unending cycle of violence and bloodshed across the borders and J&K.

“A big & welcome development that India & Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire along the LoC. Dialogue is the only way forward if both countries want to stop the unending cycle of violence & bloodshed across the borders and J&K,” Mehbooba tweeted—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print