PSC to maintain confidential reserve list of CCE

Srinagar: From now onwards, the Jammu & Kashmir Public Service(JKPSC) would maintain a confidential reserve list of candidates below the last recommended candidate under each category in the combined competitive examination (CCE).

The Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday evening amended the rules governing combined competitive examination (CCE), which is conducted annually by the PSC to select candidates for prestigious services like Kashmir Administrative Service, Kashmir Police Service.

According the amendments, along with the list of recommended candidates, the PSC shall also maintain a consolidated reserve list of candidates which will include candidates from general and reserved category ranking in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under each category.

“The reserve list so maintained shall be treated as confidential till the process of recommendation is finalized by the Commission. The reserve list shall be operated when the Government may forward a requisition to the Commission requiring it to recommend, in from the reserve list, the same number of order of merit, candidates as requisitioned for the purpose of filling-up the vacancies in each category,” reads the Rules, a copy of which with news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)

According to the Rules, the reserve list shall be valid for a period of one year from the date of recommendation of the first list by the Commission.

Since 2002, the Union Public Service Commission also maintains a confidential consolidated reserve list that includes candidates from general and reserved categories ranking in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under each category in Civil Service Examination(CSE).

According to the Rules, reservation will also be made for candidates belonging to International Border (IB), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Pahari Speaking People (PSP) in respect of vacancies as may be fixed by the government.

Already, candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, RBA/Social Castes/ALC and Physically Challenged categories are eligible for reservation.

Under the new rules, a candidate must be domicile of Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory to compete for the examination, for which only permanent residents of Jammu & Kashmir were eligible before re-organisation of erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir—

