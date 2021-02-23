Soldier killed in accidental firing in Jammu added by Press Trust of India on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post
Soldier killed in accidental firing in Jammu added by Press Trust of India on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →
Jammu:A Soldier was killed in an accidental firing during training here on Tuesday, a defence spokesman said.
“Gunner Sayan Ghosh of Artillery Regiment suffered fatal injury due to a firing accident while carrying out live firing training at the field firing range (in Akhnoor sector),” the spokesman said.
The incident occurred around 10.30 am.
The spokesman said further details are being ascertained.