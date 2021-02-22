84 fresh Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported but 84 fresh cases were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official bulletin said.

It said that of the 84 new positive cases reported, 16 were from Jammu division and 68 from Kashmir division.

It also said that 63 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 7 from Jammu Division and 56 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 721 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 35 new cases and currently has 328 active cases, with 24 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 13 new cases and currently has 44 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 7 new cases and currently has 44 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 6 new cases and currently has 43 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new cases and currently has 2 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 5 new cases, has 35 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 16 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported zero new cases and has 23 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 12 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 18 active cases with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 11 new cases, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 1, Doda 0, Kathua 0 Kishtwar 0, Samba 1, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

