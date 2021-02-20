Lone gunman shoots dead 2 cops in Srinagar

Srinagar: In broad daylight, an unmasked militant killed two policemen at the high-security airport road in Baghat area of Srinagar on Friday.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows a young man clad in pheran walking nonchalantly outside a chain of shops before he opens fire on the policemen from close range. The bullets hit the policemen on the back and one of them falls instantly. Then the gunman, with no beard on his face, puts his weapon under his pheran and is seen running from the spot.

According to IGP Vijay Kumar, the policemen duo were unarmed, on routine duty buying some essentials.

Since Thursday, it is the third attack by militants in the city. On Thursday, three militants fired at the son of the owner of an eatery, Krishna Dhaba, in Dalgate. Police have arrested the trio.

According to police, the fallen policemen were taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The slain have been identified as Constables Sohail Ahmad of Ashmukam and Mohammad Yousuf Bajad from Kupwara.

Soon after the incident, search operations were launched to nab the attackers.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar, talking on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of the slain policemen at district lines Srinagar, said that the attack was carried out by two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, who have been identified as a local and a foreigner.

He said the local has been identified as Saqib.

The incident has prompted the police to take a review of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

