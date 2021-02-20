Covid-19 in J&K: No death, but 81 new cases

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported in J&K on Friday but 81 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, the government’s daily Covid bulletin said.

It said that of the 81 new positive cases reported, 22 were from Jammu division and 59 from Kashmir division

It also said that 67 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 16 from Jammu Division and 51 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 702 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 31 new cases and currently has 313 active cases, with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 1 new case and currently has 39 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 5 new cases and currently has 43 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 13 new cases and currently has 40 active cases, with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new cases and currently has 5 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported zero new cases, has 33 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 16 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 2 new cases and has 27 active cases with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 3 new cases and has 12 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 3 new cases and currently has 22 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 12 new cases, Udhampur 10, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0 Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

