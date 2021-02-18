Delegations come and go: Mehbooba

Handwara: Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that delegations will come and go but the fact remains that the situation isn’t good in J&K.

Mehbooba was speaking to a gathering in Handwara area of Kupwara. She is on a two day-visit to the border district.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of her visit to Handwara, Mehbooba said that delegations will come and go but the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is not good.

To a question about the approach of the central government and visit of foreign delegation to J&K, Mehbooba said that the delegations keep coming but the situation is not good at all.

“The approach that has confined the movement of Jammu and Kashmir’s leadership is not good at all. We are being caged in our own homes,” she said.

The party workers during their interaction apprised Mehbooba about the party functioning in the border district Kupwara, and in Handwara and Langate in particular.

Mehbooba concluded the workers meet in just a few minutes, saying that all the grievances raised will be addressed in time.

KNO

